Security check 'delay' at Pune airport causes 6 shooters to miss flight to Goa tournament

Pune, Sep 17 (PTI) Six rifle and pistol shooters from Pune, scheduled to fly to Goa to compete in a championship, missed their flight due to an alleged delay in the clearance of their firearms and ammunition during security checks at the airport here.

The shooters, all below 18 years of age, were scheduled to fly on an Akasa Air flight on Tuesday to take part in the 12th West Zone Shooting Championship in Goa on Wednesday morning.

Responding to the episode, Akasa Air said the shooters were unable to board the flight due to "extended security procedures involving their baggage that contained specialised shooting equipment", and added that its on-ground teams were providing necessary assistance, and alternative travel arrangements were being made.

The athletes are from 'Gun For Glory', a shooting academy founded by Olympian Gagan Narang.

Atul Kshirsagar, father of one of the shooters, told PTI that the flight was scheduled to depart at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, and all seven shooters, along with four family members, reached the airport between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

"However, the airport staff delayed clearance of the weapons and ammunition till 5 pm, saying the shooters cannot carry ammunition with them. In reality, no shooter carries the gun and ammunition together. Both are packed separately, and during clearance, the airline takes custody of the shooting kit, issues a receipt, and the kit is handed back at the destination against the receipt," he said.

He added that one girl shooter managed to board without her kit, while the other six were held up and the flight left without them.

Gun For Glory, in a post on the microblogging site X, expressed disappointment over the incident.

"Very disappointing service by @AkasaAir. Our athletes travelling from Pune to Goa for the 12th West Zone Shooting Championship reached the airport 3.5 hours early with all the required documents for rifles and pistols. Instead of smooth facilitation, the staff delayed the process, did not cooperate at the counter, and eventually denied boarding to athletes, coach, and parent," it said.

The shooting academy further alleged that one athlete who boarded the flight had her rifle withheld at the Pune airport by Akasa staff despite proper check-in.

"The Championship starts tomorrow (Wednesday), and this negligence has left athletes stranded, directly affecting their participation and performance. Who will take responsibility for this?" it added.

Kshirsagar said six shooters would now travel to Goa early Wednesday morning by another airline, while five shooters and their family members were still at the airport as of late Tuesday evening.

Responding to Gun For Glory's post, Akasa Air said on X, "A team of professional rifle shooters booked on Akasa Air flight QP 1143 from Pune to Goa on September 16 were regrettably unable to board due to extended security procedures involving their baggage that contained specialised shooting equipment." "Our on-ground teams are providing all necessary assistance, and alternate travel arrangements are being organised for them to reach the competition in Goa. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. At Akasa Air, passenger well-being is our topmost priority, and we continue to work towards ensuring that necessary protocols coexist seamlessly with a smooth and reliable travel experience," the airline said. PTI SPK NP GK