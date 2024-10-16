Security fees were slashed so that more cricket matches are held for boost to state economy: HC told

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The decision to reduce and waive police protection charges levied during cricket matches in Maharashtra was taken so that more cricketing events can be held in the state and give a boost to the local economy, the Maharashtra government has submitted to the Bombay High Court.

The government in an affidavit filed on October 11 said the policy decision taken by way of a government resolution in June 2023 was "just, proper and reasonable and was in the larger interest of the State fiscal benefit".

The government in its affidavit said the decision to reduce and waive the police security deployment fees with a retrospective effect from the year 2011 was a result of a detailed consideration of ground reality as well as other contributory factors which would benefit the government.

The HC had in August directed the government to file an affidavit justifying its decision to waive and reduce the fees for police protection provided during international one-day matches, T-20 matches, test matches and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The affidavit was sought in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by RTI activist Anil Galgali challenging the state's decision to reduce the rate for police protection provided to the IPL T20 matches with a retrospective effect from 2011.

The affidavit filed by Anup Kumar Singh, principal secretary (Special), Home Department of the state government, said the decision was taken to encourage teams and organisers to opt for the grounds in Maharashtra for cricket matches.

"Organising cricket matches in Maharashtra boosts financial and economic health of the state. Such matches generate increased employment and result in increased generation of revenue as well as taxes, growth in hospitality, restaurants, transport, boost to small local businesses as well as other ancillary activities," the affidavit said.

"It was deemed appropriate as a policy decision to revise the police protection charges which would result in continued economic benefits to the local economy of the state and to make it competitive as against the other states with a view to hosting more matches in the state," the affidavit said.

The affidavit claimed that the public in India are very passionate about cricket and it provides entertainment and relaxation.

Cricket enjoys unparalleled popularity and a fervent following, and organisation of cricket matches have a direct impact on boosting the economy of the state and cities, the affidavit claimed.

"Hosting cricket matches, including international cricket league matches, have a positive impact in diverse ways...Various economic activities receive a boost and generate employment opportunities," the affidavit said.

It added that pursuant to a representation submitted in 2020 by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a waiver and reduction of security deployment fees as it was much higher than that being charged by other states in India, a comparative study was carried out.

"Despite the stadiums in Maharashtra being one of the best in the world, after due consideration to the various contributory factors which have a direct and indirect effect on boosting the economy of the state, a policy decision was taken by the Cabinet to revise the police bandobast fees with effect from 2011," the affidavit said.

As per Galgali's plea, the police were yet to recover arrears of Rs 14.82 crore from the MCA for the IPL matches held from 2013 to 2018 at the city's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums.

As per two Government Resolutions (GRs) issued in 2017 and 2018, the organisers had to pay around Rs 66 to 75 lakh per T20 and one-day match and Rs 55 lakh for a test match held in Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums.

However, in June 2023, the government issued a new GR, reducing the price for a T20 and one-day match to Rs 25 lakh, the plea said.

Galgali in his plea said the GR had a retrospective effect from 2011 and thus it waived the arrears to be paid by the organisers.

The plea said that in 2021, the Mumbai police had raised a demand of Rs 14.82 crore to the MCA for providing police protection for the games organised between 2013 and 2018 at the Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums.

As per information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the police have so far sent 35 letters to the MCA seeking payment of the dues, the petition said. Besides this, no serious effort has been taken by the police to recover the dues, it said.

The plea sought HC to quash the June 2023 circular issued by the government to the extent that it is applicable from 2011 and hence binding on the recovery of the Rs 14.82 crore arrears from the MCA.

It also sought a direction for the police department to take steps to recover the arrears along with appropriate interest. PTI SP NP