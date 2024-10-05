Security stepped up ahead of India-Bangladesh cricket match in Gwalior

Gwalior, Oct 5 (PTI) Ahead of the T20I contest between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday, police have beefed up security in the city and at the venue, Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, officials said on Sunday.

Prohibitory orders have already been clamped in the city and over 2,500 policemen have been deployed to keep the match incident-free, they said.

Cops will be on the streets from 2 pm on Sunday. They will be on duty till spectators reach home after the day-night game is over, police said.

After prohibitory orders were invoked two days ago, police are also keeping an eye on social media for inflammatory material, officials said Meanwhile, right-wing outfits Bajrang Dal and Hindu Mahasabha continue to oppose the match.

Bajrang Dal’s national convenor Neeraj Dauneria told reporters that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should cancel the match. “What good playing matches with Pakistan has done. Has terrorism stopped,” he asked.

There has been no improvement in Bangladesh as well. “Hindus in Bangladesh are not able to perform Durga Puja,” he said.

Hindu Mahasabha vice-president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said they would stick to their Gwalior bandh, till 1 pm, on Sunday in protest against the match.

“As a result of our protest, the Bangladesh team is confined between hotel and stadium (where they have been going for net practice),” he claimed in a statement.

The organisation has also asked business establishments in the city to remain shut on Sunday. Earlier, police had arrested some of its workers for protesting against the match. PTI LAL NR