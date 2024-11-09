Sehrawat, Malik lead Telugu Titans to thrilling one-point win over Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Captain Pawan Sehrawat led the charge with 12 points, closely supported by Vijay Malik’s 13 as Telugu Titans secured a dramatic 34-33 win over defending champions Puneri Paltan to conclude their home leg on high note, here on Friday.

For the Titans, this was their fourth consecutive victory taking them to second place on the points table.

Puneri Paltan started strong as Pankaj Mohite’s Super Raid and Mohit Goyat’s Super Tackle quickly established an early lead.

A tackle by Sanket Sawant soon inflicted the first All Out on the Titans, putting them on the defensive.

Sehrawat, however, struck back, completing his sixth Super 10 of the season just before halftime, helping the Titans recover to a 20-20 tie.

In a fiercely-contested second-half, Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat kept the Paltan in contention, but Pawan’s masterful raids kept the Titans ahead.

With minutes left, the Titans suffered an All Out, narrowing their lead.

Malik then scored his Super 10, and in the final moments, Ajit Pawar’s decisive raid clinched the victory, sealing a tense one-point win. PTI TAP KHS