Sehrawat's brilliant 4-point Super Raid steers Telugu Titans to thrilling draw against U Mumba

Panchkula, Feb 20 (PTI) U Mumba and Telugu Titans ended their campaign on a thrilling note as they shared points in a gripping 45-45 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Tuesday.

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat was the top performer of the game with 14 raid points, while U Mumba's Amirmohammad Zafardanesh finished with 11 points.

Telugu Titans took time to get off the blocks as they needed six minutes for their first tackle point, which was followed by a fantastic multi-point raid from Pawan that reduced U Mumba to two men.

However, they failed to capitalise on the momentum as SUPER TACKLES from Sombir and Guman Singh took U Mumba to an 11-7 lead in the 10th minute.

Pawan struck again a minute later with another multi-point raid, which steered Telugu Titans to the first ALL OUT and a slender 13-12 lead in the 12th minute. Both teams exchanged the lead thereon, but they ended the half at 19-19.

U Mumba struck right after the restart as Zafardanesh got the better of Sandeep Dhull and Hamid Nader and a solid tackle from Bittu on Sanjeevi soon after saw U Mumba bag the ALL OUT and soar to a 25-20 lead.

Telugu Titans battled their way past the opposition defence to get themselves back into the game.

Shankar Gadai's two-point raid rescued them from the clutches of an ALL OUT and Pawan completed his Super 10 by getting past Sombir as the opposition were down to two men. Telugu Titans got their much-needed ALL OUT in the 31st minute and trailed by just two points at 31-33.

Pawan got the better of Shivansh to become the third player to cross the 200 raid points milestone in PKL 10 as Telugu Titans drew level at 34-34 with seven minutes to go.

While it appeared that the Telugu Titans might just end their campaign with a win, Heiderali Ekrami came off the bench to produce a mind blowing raid as he cleaned up the Telugu Titans' three-man defence and inflicted an ALL OUT.

With three minutes to go, U Mumba had a comfortable lead at 44-35.

It all changed in the final minute of the match as Pawan produced a sublime four-point SUPER RAID. He forced three defenders into self-outs and tagged the fourth as U Mumba were down to one man and the scorecard read 45-42 in their favour.

Zafardanesh attempted the bonus but was not successful as Telugu Titans inflicted the ALL OUT in the very last raid of the match to restore parity at 45-45.