Selection Panel Churning: Sharath to replace Naidu as juniors' chief

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu batter S Sharath is set to move from senior to the junior selection committee of the BCCI, replacing chairman Thilak Naidu as the Board invited applications for slots that are expected to fall vacant across different panels.

The current men's selection committee, which recently picked the squads for next month's Asia Cup, is currently headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and comprises SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and Sharath.

Naidu, a former Karnataka stumper, who has been at the helm for less than three years, is expected to vacate his position as the BCCI looks for one post in the junior selection panel. The other members of the panel are Krishan Mohan, Ranadeb Bose, Pathik Patel and HS Sodhi.

The BCCI on Friday invited applications to fill two vacancies in the five-member senior men's national selection committee, as well as four positions in the women's panel.

The eligibility criteria remained unchanged from previous years. Applicants must have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games.

Alternatively, candidates with experience in at least 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

The development comes as part of a broader reshuffle, with at least one more selector -- either Banerjee or Das -- likely to be replaced.

Both Banerjee and Das have also not completed their three-year terms, making their potential exit a matter of speculation within the cricketing fraternity.

What has prompted the changes in the junior selection committee before the completion of the full tenure remains unclear.

It is understood that Naidu's performance as chairman is not up to scratch as per people in the know of things in the BCCI corridors.

Sharath, who previously served in the junior selection setup, had played a significant role in identifying young talent and is now poised to return to the fold.

"Sharath has been a fantastic junior national chairman and the 2022 batch won the Under 19 World Cup. He has one year left in his tenure and his expertise in junior cricket will be of great help," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"During Sharath's tenure as chairman, there was equitable distribution of tours for selectors, which changed once Naidu came into the picture," another source said.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, hailing from Hyderabad, is understood to be interested in a role in the junior panel.

Should the selector from the Central Zone be replaced, a few names are believed to be under consideration, although no final decision has been taken. The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning left-arm pacer RP Singh, who won the Ranji Trophy for both UP and Gujarat, could be an interesting choice if he chooses to apply for the job.

In the event of a change in the East Zone representation, there appears to be limited strong contenders at this point.

The zonal representation on paper has been done away with but the convention is still followed by and large by the BCCI.

Players like Wriddhiman Saha, Manoj Tiwary, and Ashok Dinda haven't completed five years since retirement and aren't eligible.

Why there has been a need for a second change just few months before the T20 World Cup is a question that's being asked in the BCCI circles.

"The contracts of selectors are renewed annually. We have not yet identified which selectors will be replaced, but that process will be undertaken soon," a BCCI official told PTI.

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the women's national selection committee. The current panel comprises Neetu David (Chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw.

Shaw, who joined the committee in January 2023, is the only one who will be retained in the committee.

On Tuesday, the panel met to pick the squad for the ODI World Cup at home, starting next month.

The last date to submit all applications is September 10. PTI BS KHS APA PM KHS PM PM