Selectors, coach and captain have faith, we believe in you: Kohli to Parag

Colombo, Aug 7 (PTI) Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday lavished praise on Riyan Parag, saying he has the faith of the selectors, head coach and captain while presenting the debutant with his ODI cap here ahead of the third match against Sri Lanka. Trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series, India handed debut to Parag ahead of the third and final match here at the R Premadasa Stadium.

In a short ceremony before the start of play, Kohli said in a video shared by BCCI, "Riyan (Parag), firstly congratulations for getting to play your first game for India." "In today's cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected were watching you and they've seen something special in you.

"Having spoken to GG bhai (head coach Gautam Gambhir), selectors, Rohit (Sharma) and everyone, they see something special in you," added Kohli.

Kohli said there wouldn't have been a better time for Parag to make his debut with India under pressure to avert a series loss against Sri Lanka.

After the first ODI ended in a thrilling tie, India lost the second match by 32 runs.

"You have that ability to be a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief, I've known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you," Kohli said.

"(There is) no better time to step in today, 0-1 down, to start off your international career. With an impactful presence on the field, ball, bat and fielding as well, I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag," he added. PTI DDV SSC SSC