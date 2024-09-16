Semifinal line-up set for National Junior Men''s Hockey

Jalandhar, Sep 16 (PTI) Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab advanced to the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Monday.

In the first quarterfinal, Karnataka defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-2 (5-4 via shoot-out) in a closely contested game whereas Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur 3-2 in another hard-fought contest.

In other quarterfinals, Haryana defeated Jharkhand 2-2 (3-1 via shoot-out), while Punjab also eked out a narrow 3-3 (4-3 shoot-out) win over Odisha.

In the semifinals to be played on Wednesday, Karnataka will take on Uttar Pradesh while Haryana will be up against Punjab.

