Semwal, Nirupma clinch titles in GCH All India SRFI Squash Championship

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Om Semwal and Nirupma Dubey clinched the men’s and women’s open titles respectively in the second edition of the Garware Club House All India SRFI Squash Championship here.

In the men’s open final, Mumbai’s Semwal defeated his Sri Lankan opponent and No 2 seeded Shamil Wakeel 3-2 to clinch the Sharad Pawar Trophy, winning 11-4, 4-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4.

In the women’s final, Nirupma trumped compatriot Tanishka Jain 3-1 as she won 11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9 in the final of the tournament held here from August 19 to 25.

The event, held under the aegis of the Squash Racquets Federation of India (SRFI), witnessed more than 470 entries with 70 per cent children from over 20 states in the country. It had prize money of USD 1000 each for the men’s open and women’s open categories.

"With the guidance from the Squash Rackets Federation of India, along with commitment and support from our GCH office bearers and our squash committee, we were able to deliver a thoroughly professional event,” said Mohit Chaturvedi, GCH director and chairman of the squash committee.

"With the guidance from the Squash Rackets Federation of India, along with commitment and support from our GCH office bearers and our squash committee, we were able to deliver a thoroughly professional event," said Mohit Chaturvedi, GCH director and chairman of the squash committee.

SRFI vice president Surbhi Misra said, "GCH has taken the initial steps in promoting squash as a sport when they were the only club in Mumbai to host the GCH Squash Premier League sometime back which they handled superbly." Results: Men' open: Om Semwal (India) beat Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) 3:2 (11-4, 4-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4) Women's open: Nirupma Dubey (India) beat Tanishka Jain (India) 3:1 (11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9) Other winners: Isha Shelke girls' U-11, Vihaan Chandhok boys' U-11, Divyanshi Jain girls' U13, Devansh Aggarwal boys' U-13, Aarika Mishra girls' U-15, Saharsh Shahra boys' U-15, Vyomika Khandelwal girls' U-17, Priyaan Thakker boys' U-17, Anika Dubey girls' U-19, Karan Yadav boys' U-19.