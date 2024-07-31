Sports

Lakshya Sen enters men's singles pre-quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
India's Lakshya Sen returns to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during the men's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

India's Lakshya Sen returns to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during the men's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Paris: India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

Sen is likley to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, then defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

Olympics Badminton Lakshya Sen Paris Olympics
Subscribe