Send off ceremony for India's Special World Winter Games team on Wednesday

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A send off ceremony for the 49-member Indian team, which will be competing in the Special Olympics World Winter Games, will be held on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandivya will attend the ceremony.

The Games will be held in Turin, Italy, from March 7 to 17.

The special athletes will be competing in six disciplines - alpine skiing, cross country skiing, floorball, short speed skating, snow boarding, and snow shoeing.

The Indian team comprises 30 athletes, three officials and 16 support staff, including coaches.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided 11 national coaching camps for these athletes in various Indian cities – Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida and Gurgaon – to help them prepare well.

Additionally, SAI provided equipment support for training and competition.

The sports ministry also sanctioned money towards airfare, boarding and lodging for the participation of Indian contingent in World Winter Games.