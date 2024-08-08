Senior cueist Sathe loses, Mushtaque progresses in Western India Billiards and Snooker

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Khar Gymkhana’s 90-year-old cueist SL Sathe fought valiantly but lost to Kolhapur’s Anil Kumar while West Bengal’s Saqlain Mushtaq made it to the main round in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Thursday.

Sathe exhibited fighting spirit despite losing the first frame as he won the second by pocketing the last three colours. However, he could not match the 55-year-old Anil from Kolhapur as the latter won by a margin of 4-1 (21-50, 56-42, 17-73, 27-66, and 50-77).

West Bengal’s Mushtaque blanked Abhijeet Airen from Madhya Pradesh 4-0, coasting to a 71-26, 60-40, 51-28, and 56-7 victory and qualified for the main draw.

In second round games, Mumbai’s Brijesh Nanavati got the better of city mate Om Sawant 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, and 49-33).

In another all-Mumbai contest, Rebanta Sahijwani managed to overcome Sumit Ahuja 4-3 (1-0, 66-34, 12-60, 76-54, 50-69, 46-78, and 68-29).

Results: Senior snooker - Round 3: Shashi Patel (GUJ) bt Mahesh Jagdale (MUM) 4-0 (61-50, 69-35, 70-41, 64-59); Aashit Pandya (MUM) bt Joseph Menezes (MUM) 4-1 (67-29, 67-20, 40-66, 60-34, 81-16); Shakir Qureshi (MUM) bt Sanjiv Shah (MUM) 4-0 (72-29, 50-3, 74-15, 56-41); Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Abhijeet Airen (MP) 4-0 (71-26, 60-40, 51-28, 56-7); Kanishk Jhanjaria (MAH) bt Sumit Naidu (MP) 4-0 (63(40)-17, 56-36, 58-38, 63-30).

Round 2: Brijesh Nanavati (MUM) bt Om Sawant (MUM) 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, 49-33); Rebanta Sahijwani (MUM) bt Sumit Ahuja (MUM) 4-3 (1-0, 66-34, 12-60, 76-54, 50-69, 46-78, 68-29); Kalpesh Mevada (MUM) bt Akash Asrani (MUM) 4-1 (46-11, 68-28, 58-40, 28-54, 61-50); Ajinkya Yelve (MUM) bt Tohan Jain (MUM) 4-2 (56-34, 65-40, 62-45, 49-57, 28-55, 67-29); Anant Mehta (MUM) bt Akshay Gogri (MUM) 4-1 (22-39, 72-16, 59-33, 57-22, 62-24); Gaurav Chhabra (MP) bt Birju Kanani (MUM) 4-2 (40-65, 54-35, 68-30, 33-46, 56-22, 51-16). PTI DDV APA