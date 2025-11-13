Senior Fencing National C'ships in Delhi from Nov 13

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Olympian and Asian Championships bronze medallist Bhavani Devi will headline the 36th Senior National Fencing Championship set to be held here from November 15 to 19.

The championship will see over 600 top fencers compete for 12 gold medals in both individual and team categories across the three fencing disciplines -- Épée, Foil, and Sabre.

Besides Bhavani Devi, international medallists Bibish K (Foil), Prachi Lohan (Épée), Gisho Nidhi (Sabre), Taniksha Khatri (Épée) and Karan Singh (Sabre) will be vying for the top honours.

"The Senior National Championship is a celebration of India's fencing excellence and a reflection of our athletes' growing potential. We are proud to see over 600 fencers from every corner of the country come together in this spirit of competition and unity," Fencing Association of India President Satej D Patil said.