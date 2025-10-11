Senior govt dignitaries, top-ranking Services officials to be part of VDHM

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A host of senior government dignitaries, including Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and top-ranking defence officials will be a part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, here on Sunday.

Vinai Kumar Saxena and Rekha Gupta will be present during the flag-off ceremony of the race, which will see more than 40,000 runners take part.

"In a proud first, all three Defence Forces will participate in the Half Marathon category this year, with senior officers including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Air Force), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh (Army), and Vice Admiral LS Pathania (Navy) taking part," said a VDHM release.

"The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, will also grace the event. Additionally, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will run the Half Marathon alongside his sons, who will participate in the 10K race," the release added.

All-time track & field great and nine-time Olympics gold medallist Carl Lewis, who is the VDHM international event ambassador, will also witness the 20th edition of the race.