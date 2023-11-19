Senior Men's National C'ship: Karnataka, Haryana, TN, Odisha, Delhi cruise

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Odisha won their respective matches on the third day of the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here on Sunday.

The first match of the day saw Karnataka beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by 5-0.

The goalscorers for Karnataka were Captain Sheshe Gowda (33rd), Yathish kumar. B (43rd), Nachappa (47th), Abharan Sudev B (56th), and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (60th).

Haryana defeated Gujarat 22-1 in the second game. The goal fest was commenced by Haryana’s Deepak (4th), followed by goals from captain Sumit (6th), Antil Vishal (9th, 38th), Sanjay (10th, 27th, 29th, 34th, 45+, 57th), Kohinoorpreet Singh (11th), Abhishek (13th, 17th, 21st, 51st), Mandeep Mor (15th), Rajant (18th, 42nd), Manpreet (23rd), Yashdeep Siwach (33rd, 60th), Joginder Singh (38th).

The only goal for Gujarat was scored by Yash Mahendrabhai Rathod (44th).

Tamil Nadu mauled Hockey Himachal by 13-1 in the next match. For Tamil Nadu, BP Somanna (4th), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (5th, 48th, 51st), Pruthvi G.M (8th), Kanagaraj Selvaraj (9th, 28th, 50th), C Dinesh Kumar (11th, 57th), Karthi S (27th, 34th) and Sundarapandi (44th) netted the goals.

Shubham (55th) scored the lone goal for Himachal.

Delhi beat Telangana 6-1. Abhishek Rana (7th), Rahul Gharai (22th), Aman Khan (40th), captain Gursimran Singh (57th), and Vashudev (58th, 60th) scored to build a comfortable lead for Hockey.

Bhavani Ranjit Chand (49th) managed to score a consolation goal for Telangana.

The last game of the day, Hockey Association of Odisha trounced Hockey Arunachal 27-0.

Xess Nilam Sanjeep (2nd, 3rd, 15th, 32nd), Matiyas Dang (4th, 34th, 47th, 54th, 60th), Ashis Kumar Topno (11th, 25th, 49th), Kujur Prasad (13th, 14th, 39th), Lakra Shilanand (18th, 22nd, 35th, 44th), Captain Amit Rohidas (20th, 37th, 53rd), Rosan Minz (25th), Kerobin Lakra (28th), Rajin Kandulna (37th, 51st), and Nag Prajukt (56th) scored for Odisha. PTI ATK UNG