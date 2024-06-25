Senior National finalist Tanvi to headline Indian challenge at Badmintion Asia Jr Meet

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) National Senior Meet finalist Tanvi Sharma will spearhead India's challenge at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from June 28.

The 18-member team also has players like Junior National ranking champions Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Maharashtra, top ranked Indian junior Dhruv Negi and Navya Kanderi, who will be in action in both girls singles and doubles.

India are clubbed with hosts Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines in Group C of the mixed team championship and will be targeting the top spot in the group with an eye on a favourable knock-out draw.

The Indian squad, selected by the BAI after a thorough selection trial preceded by an All-India ranking tournament, had a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati before leaving for Indonesia on Tuesday.

The individual championship will be played immediately after the team event. India will be fielding four singles players in boys and girls category and two pairs each in boys, girls and mixed categories.

"We have a very strong and balanced squad with the singles as well as doubles players having considerable experience of playing on the national and international stage. We are confident that the team will return with a medal from Indonesia," commented the BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

India have won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals so far in the history of the competition.

The Squad: Boys singles: Pranay Shettigar, Dhruv Negi, Rounak Chouhan and Pranauv Ram N Boys doubles: Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat and Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu Girls singles: Tanvi Sharma, Navya Kanderi, Aalisha Naik and Adarshini Shri NB Girls doubles: Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat and Navya Kanderi/Reshika U Mixed doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K and Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar.