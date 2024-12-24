Senior Nationals: M Raghu, Devika Sihag clinch men’s and women’s singles title

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) Karnataka’s M Raghu and Haryana’s Devika Sihag secured their maiden senior national badminton titles, emerging champions in the men's and women's sections respectively at the 86th edition of the tournament here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Raghu, who won the Egypt international this year, saved three match points in the decider to beat former champion Mithun Manjunath 14-21, 21-14, 24-22 in the final that clocked just under an hour.

For Devika, it was a befitting end to a successful season as she ended the giant killing run of Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-15, 21-16 in the women's singles summit clash.

The 19-year-old from Haryana had claimed Swedish Open and Portugal International, besides reaching final at Estonian and Dutch International.

Advertisment

Junior National Champions Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat added the senior nationals title to their trophy cabinet as they upset top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V 12-21, 21-12, 19-21 in the men’s doubles final.

In doubles categories, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra defeated eighth seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani G 21-17 21-18 to bag the mixed doubles crown, while second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS won the women’s doubles title with a 21-18 20-22 21-17 win over eighth seeds Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

It was the men’s singles final which provided the grand finale to the senior nationals as the two players from the state dished out a slugfest.

Advertisment

Mithun, who won the title two editions ago, was first off the blocks as he clinched the opening game rather easily.

Raghu forced a decider by racing through the second game. Raghu’s control during the net exchanges made the difference as he forced his way back from 15-19 to level the scores at 19-19.

But Mithun stayed in the hunt by earning three match points but could not convert any of them.

Advertisment

In the women’s singles final, Devika took control of the match tempo quickly and then maintained her dominance to win in straight games. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024