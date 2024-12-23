Senior Nationals: M Raghu upsets top seeds Sathish Kumar to reach men’s singles final

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Unseeded M Raghu stunned top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran to set up a men’s singles summit clash against former champion Mithun Manjunath in the 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament here on Monday.
Raghu defeated Sathish, the Guwahati Masters super 100 winner, 21-17, 21-17 in the semifinal, while Manjunath ended the run of Roshan Chouhan 21-15, 21-13 in another semifinal.
The women’s final will witness 13th seed Devika Sihag face off against 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty.
Devika defeated Adarshini Shri NB 21-13, 21-10, while Shriyanshi got the better of Tasnim Mir 25-23, 21-13.
In women’s doubles, defending champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam will face second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS in the final.
Shruti will be in line for a double crown after she also reached the mixed doubles final alongside Ayush Agarwal.
The unseeded pair defeated the experienced Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-16, 21-19.
They will face 8th seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani in the final.
The men’s doubles final will see top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V take on youngsters Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat. PTI ATK ATK BS BS