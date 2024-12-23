Senior Nationals: M Raghu upsets top seeds Sathish Kumar to reach men’s singles final

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) Unseeded M Raghu stunned top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran to set up a men’s singles summit clash against former champion Mithun Manjunath in the 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament here on Monday.

Advertisment

Raghu defeated Sathish, the Guwahati Masters super 100 winner, 21-17, 21-17 in the semifinal, while Manjunath ended the run of Roshan Chouhan 21-15, 21-13 in another semifinal.

The women’s final will witness 13th seed Devika Sihag face off against 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty.

Devika defeated Adarshini Shri NB 21-13, 21-10, while Shriyanshi got the better of Tasnim Mir 25-23, 21-13.

Advertisment

In women’s doubles, defending champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam will face second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS in the final.

Shruti will be in line for a double crown after she also reached the mixed doubles final alongside Ayush Agarwal.

The unseeded pair defeated the experienced Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-16, 21-19.

Advertisment

They will face 8th seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani in the final.

The men’s doubles final will see top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V take on youngsters Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat. PTI ATK ATK BS BS