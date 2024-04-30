Senior Women's National Football Championship begins on Wednesday in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) The final round of the 28th edition of the Senior Women's National Football Championship commences here on Wednesday.
Twelve teams, divided into two groups of six each, will play in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.
The 12 teams in the final round consist of six group stage winners, three best runners-up and three direct entrants West Bengal (hosts), Tamil Nadu (defending champions) and Haryana (runners-up).
Matches will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium and the AIFF National Centre of Excellence.
The final round group stage will finish on May 11. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and the champion team will be crowned on May 15.