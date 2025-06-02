Sensational Shreyas takes Punjab Kings to IPL final

Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Punjab Kings led by an inspirational 41-ball-87 not out from skipper Shreyas Iyer knocked out five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final as Indian Premier League in its 18th season will get a new champion. Punjab Kings, who last played a final in 2014, will meet four-time finalists Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 3.

Chasing a target of 204, Josh Inglis (38 off 21 balls) took 20 off Jasprit Bumrah to set the chase as skipper Iyer and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29 balls) added 84 in 7.5 overs to take the team closer to the target.

Iyer completed the job with an over to spare. His innings had as many as eight sixes.

Earlier, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 after being put into bat.

Opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab.

Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.

Brief Scores: MI 203 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Tilak Varma 44; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43, Kyle Jamieson 1/30) lost to PBKS: 207/5 in 19 overs (Shreyas Iyer 87 not out, Nehal Wadhera 48, Josh Inglis 38) by 5 wickets. PTI KHS UNG