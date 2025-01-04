Senthil, Revathi to lead home challenge in Delhi's first ITF World Tennis Tour J300 Event

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) India's top junior players, Senthil Kumar and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, will lead the country's challenge in the boys and girls categories, respectively, at the ITF J300 event, starting January 6 at the DLTA complex here.

Apart from Senthil, who made a number of finals on the ITF junior circuit in season 2024, India's other top-5 players, Hitesh Chauhan (R3), Arnav Paparkar (R4), and Varun Verma (R5) -- have also secured their places in the main draw of the boys tournament.

From among the players from abroad, Nikta Bilozertsev, the world number 87 from Ukraine and Turkey's Haydar Cem Gokpinar (R111) will also vie for the top honour.

World number 51 Yoana Konstantinova from Bulgaria, world number 71 Eleejah Inisan from France and her compatriot Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard (R73) are the top draws in the girls singles event.

Ada Kumru (R74) and Petra Konjikusic (R75) are the other top-100 players to feature in the tournament.

Rishita Reddy Basireddy is the only other Indian player in the girls singles main draw while several others will strive to make their way from the qualifying event.

"It is our endeavour to give Indian players enough opportunities to earn ranking points. DLTA has hosted a number of J200 events but for the first time we are hosting a J300 event, which is the second highest in the order after J500 and I believe this event will be a great way to bring more and more opportunities for the India players ," Rohit Rajpal, Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) president, said.

"It's a highly competitive field that features a number of top-100 players in the junior women's event. It will be good exposure for Indian players. Indian tennis needs a lot of tournaments and we are committed to conduct as many as possible," Rajpal said.

The wild cards for the main draws have been awarded to Shanker Heisnam Samarth Sahita, Aarav Chawla and Rian Sharma in boys category and Aishwarya Jadhav, Mahika Khanna,Riya Sachdeva and Aishi Bisht in girls main draw.

The qualifying tournament that is offering eight places in the main draws is currently underway. PTI AH AH AT AT