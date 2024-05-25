Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh bow out in quarters of QSF 3 squash in Doha

New Delhi: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar fought hard against top seed and world No. 8 Tarek Momen of Egypt before losing in the quarterfinals of the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Doha.

Senthilkumar extended the Egyptian top seed to four close games before losing the steam.

World No. 55 Senthilkumar won the second game after a close opener and the experienced Momen won the next two to advance with a 11-9 8-11 11-4 11-8 victory on Friday.

The other Indian in fray, Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, ranked 67 in the world and playing his maiden World Tour quarterfinals, went down to third seed and world No. 15 Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia 11-6 11-9 11-4.