Senthilkumar, Anahat emerge champions at Squash Indian Tour

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) National champions Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh clinched the men's and women's titles respectively at the Squash Indian Tour 4, which concluded at the Indian Squash Academy, here Friday.

Top seed and World No. 46 Senthilkumar overcame Egypt's Adam Hawal 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4 to lift the men's crown.

The Chennai player displayed superior control in the closing stages to quell the challenge of the rising Egyptian.

In the women's final, Delhi teenager and World No. 29 Anahat Singh battled past former World No. 10 and veteran compatriot Joshna Chinappa in a pulsating five-game contest, winning 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8.

This was Anahat's second straight victory over the seasoned campaigner after the Daly College Indian Open last month.

"Nice to see rising talent from here," said Joshna, 39, acknowledging Anahat's impressive run.

Senthilkumar, Anahat, Joshna and Abhay Singh will represent India at the Squash World Cup beginning here next week. PTI AT AH AH