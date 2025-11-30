Senthilkumar, Anahat start favourites in HCL Squash Indian Tour 4

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Top seeds Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh will start as favourites when the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 begins here on Monday.

The USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event features a mix international and domestic contenders, including the experienced Joshna Chinappa, a former women's world No 10, and men's world No 51 Veer Chotrani.

Senthilkumar, Anahat, Joshna, along with multiple Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, form the Indian team for the upcoming SDAT World Cup to be held in the southern metropolis between Dec 9 and 14.

Abhay is to compete in a PSA Platinum event in Hong Kong this week. PTI ATK APA APA