Senthilkumar bows out of German Open squash tournament

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar was handed a straight game defeat by higher-ranked Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the German Open in Hamburg.

World no. 59 Senthilkumar, a 2023 Asian silver medallist, went down 7-11 6-11 4-11 to the fourth seed at the USD 50,000 PSA World Tour Bronze event on Friday.

"It's always been a close affair (between us). For some reason, every time he (SenthilKumar) upsets a few players to get to me," Yow Ng told the official PSA website.

"It's getting tougher every time, but I also know my strengths, I know I can hang in there, play the big points better, and I think it showed in the first and second games.

"I'm just happy to get through in three today," added the Malaysian World no. 22, who has a 3-0 head-to-head record against the Indian in PSA events. PTI APA SSC SSC