Senthilkumar, Chotrani advance in New York squash

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani advanced to the round of 16 in the Open Squash Classic, a USD 74,000 PSA Bronze event, in New York.

Reigning national champion and world number 45 Senthilkumar defeated Pakistan's Md Ashab Irfan 11-2, 11-8, 14-12 in the opening round on Sunday, while Chotrani rallied to beat compatriot Abhay Singh 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 in what was their first meeting on the tour.

Ramit Tandon, the eighth seed, received a first-round bye.