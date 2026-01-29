Senthilkumar, Chotrani advance in Squash on Fire Open

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Reigning men's national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani advanced in the Squash on Fire Open in Washington with hard-fought first-round wins in the PSA Bronze-level event.

World No. 46 Senthilkumar rallied to beat England's Tom Walsh 12-14, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6. He will meet Mexican world No. 11 Leonel Cardenas in the next round.

World No. 49 Chotrani edged out Hungary's Balazs Farkas 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-3, and will take on fourth seed Baptiste Masotti from France.

Women's national champion and seventh seed Anahat Singh received a first-round bye. PTI AM AM DDV