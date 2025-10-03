Senthilkumar, Chotrani bow out in Charlottesville Open quarters

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani lost their respective quarterfinals at the Charlottesville Open squash, a USD 31,250 PSA Copper event, in Charlottesville, US.

Reigning national champion and fourth seed Senthilkumar went down to Salman Khalil, with the Egyptian winning 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3 on Thursday.

Seventh seed Chotrani lost to American top seed Timothy Brownell 6-11, 11-9, 1-11, 6-11.

Senthilkumar and Chotrani, along with Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon, will next compete in the Open Squash Classic, a USD 74,000 PSA Bronze event, in New York starting Sunday. PTI AH AT AT