Sergio Lobera appointed Mohun Bagan head coach

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Indian Super League and Winners' Shield winning Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera was on Wednesday roped in as Mohun Bagan's head coach, replacing Jose Molina for the remainder of the season.

Lobera, who won both the ISL title and Winners' Shield in 2021, boasts of coaching experience at FC Barcelona’s youth set-up.

He is set to take charge of training from November 30, working with key players such as Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings and Vishal Kaith.

The decision comes hours after Odisha FC announced his departure earlier in the day.

The MBSG management said the decision was driven by Lobera’s extensive understanding of Indian football and his proven ability to build successful teams.

“It is a tremendous honour for me to take charge at Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This club has rich history, deep emotion and high ambition,” Lobera said after completing his formalities.

“I am committed to building a team that plays with bravery, a clear identity and a winning mentality. This squad has talent and heart --qualities that can dominate Indian football.

"We will work every day to make this chapter unforgettable and take Mohun Bagan back to the top," he added.