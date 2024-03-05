Series against England in 2012 was turning point for me: Ashwin

Dharamsala, Mar 5 (PTI) Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

England rallied to win the 2012 series 2-1, their first in India since 1984-85.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game," Ashwin said in a press conference on the eve of his 100th Test match.

The 37-year-old will reach the landmark when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against England starting here on Thursday.

Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin said, "(It's) a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win." While addressing the media, he was also asked about his best performance till date.

"One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," he answered.

Ashwin picked up seven wickets in that Test, including the important ones of England run-machine Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game's longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey.

India have already secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.