Series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions cancelled

Karachi, Mar 3 (PTI) The ongoing white-ball series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled due to heightened tensions and military actions in the Gulf region following the American and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Pakistan women's team, which completed a white-ball tour of South Africa, is also stranded in Johannesburg since Monday as they are unable to find a flight back home because of air traffic suspension in the Middle East hubs.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the white-ball series in Abu Dhabi was cancelled after consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Both teams will take the first available flights out of Abu Dhabi," he said.

Both teams were engaged in a white-ball series with three T20 matches and two ODIs completed with three ODIs remaining when the series was cancelled.

England Lions had won all five matches convincingly. PTI Cor AH AH