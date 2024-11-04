Series defeat against NZ will impact India's performance against Aussies: Gilchrist, Warner

Sydney, Nov 4 (PTI) Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and David Warner have little doubt that Indian players' psyche would have been scarred after the recent whitewash at home by New Zealand, but they said it will be naive to consider Rohit Sharma's side "easy beats" in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning at Perth from November 22.

The Tom Latham-led Kiwis blanked India 3-0, marking one of the lowest points in their Test history, also denting the chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

“It does (series defeat has an impact), more for the Indian players and the Indian team internally. They have to be asking themselves pretty hard questions,” former wicketkeeper batter Gilchrist told Fox Sports.

“But I’m not expecting them to come out and be easy beats, but I do think on the back of that loss and the fact that it was a clean sweep — I cannot remember when that’s happened to them, just losing a series, let alone a clean sweep — I think that will raise some questions internally.

"The pressure and the expectation and the desire from a passionate cricketing nation to see that change around, that’ll ride heavily on those shoulders of all those players." Gilchrist said India has the wherewithal to regroup after the heavy setback.

“There are a few ageing players (with the Indian team) who may start to even second guess themselves a little bit. There’re some high-class cricketers in that Indian squad. It’s going to be fascinating to see how they rebound from that challenge,” he added.

We need runs against Bumrah, Siraj: Warner =============================== Former opener Warner said the series defeat against the Black Caps will certainly be playing in Indian cricketers' minds.

"It (the series defeat) helps the Australian guys. They’re coming here after being beaten at home 3-0 for five Tests against the Australian boys, (who have) three world class quicks and a world class spin bowler, and I’d be nervous if I’m in they’re batting order. I would be nervous," said Warner.

The left-hander felt that countering pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj would be key to Australia's success in the upcoming series.

“The Australian top order needs to make runs against Bumrah and Siraj who are their spearheads. I think if Australia can get through those two gentlemen, there could be some big runs put on the board.

"But we’re going to have to come out with our chest out against India. We have lost our last two series here against India (and) they have got a lot to play for." Warner also did not read too much into the modest form of Indian veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“You have got Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, Jadeja. You got these guys there who are in the back end of their careers. So, there’s a lot to play for there, and whether or not they finish their careers this year or next year, they will want to finish on a high.

"I know those guys very, very well, and they will be so determined to come out here and score big runs.” Former Australian batter Mark Waugh said India will miss the services of seamer Mohammed Sham, who is still recuperating from a surgery.

“If Mohammed Shami is not on the tour, that is a huge blow for India because I think their pace attack would worry us with Shami in there. He is a big loss," reckoned Waugh. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024