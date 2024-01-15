Services, Maharashtra get three points in Ranji Trophy

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Services and Maharashtra got three points for gaining the decisive first innings lead in the drawn Ranji Trophy games against Rajasthan and Jharkand on Monday.

Resuming day four at 543 for four, Maharashtra ended up declaring at 605 for five in their first innings. Their innings saw three hundreds from Pavan Shah (136), veterans Kedar Jadhav (182) and Ankit Bawne (131).

Jharkhand, who made 403 in the first innings, were 167 for two in the second when the game was called off here.

The result was also a foregone conclusion in the Group A game between Service and Rajasthan in Delhi.

Rajasthan, who were 131 for nine in their first innings overnight, were bundled out for 153 all all out.

Made to follow-on, Rajasthan were 130 for no loss when the captains decided to shake hands. Services got the all important three points by 466 in their first innings.

Rajasthan's improve batting effort in the second essay saw openers Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari scoring fine half-centuries.

Brief scores: In Pune: Jharkhand 1st innings: 403 all out and 167/2 in 45 overs (Kumar Suraj 70, Nazim Siddique 61) Maharashtra 1st innings: 605/5 decl in 143 overs (Kedar Jadhav 182, Pavan Shah 136, Ankit Bawne 131). Maharashtra 3 points, Jharkhand 1.

In Delhi: Services 1st innings: 466/4 declared in 161.2 overs (Anshul Gupta 149, Ravi Chauhan 107, Rajat Paliwal 108 not out) Rajasthan 1st innings: 153 in 68.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 54 not out; Arjun Sharma 3/42, Poonia Pooonia 2/21) and 130/0 in 47 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 71 not out, Yash Kothari 50 not out). Services three points, Rajasthan 1. PTI BS KHS KHS