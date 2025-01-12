Services take home men’s trophy, Railways win women’s team title in National Cross Country

Meerut, Jan 12 (PTI) Services' Hukam and Ankita of Railways claimed the men's and women's 10km individual titles at the 59th National Cross Country Championships here on Sunday.

While the Services won the overall team championship in the men’s group, Railways walked away with the women’s trophy.

Efforts of Services runners, including that of Hukam (1st place), Ishwar Verma (2nd), Pramod Singh (4th) and Ravi Dass (5th) ensured they stayed ahead of their rivals to take home the men's trophy.

Railways finished second while Rajasthan were third on the table.

The women's team title went to Railways. Uttar Pradesh and the Police Sports Control Board were second and third respectively.

The runners from Uttar Pradesh dominated the U-20 men’s race, winning both individual and team titles. Maharashtra won the women's U-20 team trophy.

In cross country running, teams and individuals run races on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass. The course may include surfaces of grass and earth, pass through woodlands and open country, and include hills, flat ground and sometimes gravel road and minor obstacles.

Results: Men 10km: Individual: 1. Hukam (Services) 29:43.46, 2. Ishwar Verma (Services) 29:43.89, 3. Bhavishya (Railways) 29:43.98.

Men's 10km team: 1. Services, 2. Railways, 3. Rajasthan.

Women 10km: Individual: 1. Ankita (Railways) 34:45.16, 2. Jyoti (Haryana) 34:46.85, 3. Shraddha Kathiriya (Railways) 34:49.07.

Women's 10km team: 1. Railways, 2. Uttar Pradesh, 3. Police Sports Control Board.