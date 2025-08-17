Services win men's water polo competition

Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Services were crowned champions of the men's water polo competition at the 78th Senior National Aquatics Championships following victory over Railways in a thrilling final here on Sunday.

Services prevailed over their opponents 11-10.

The edge-of-the-seat contest went into the shootout after both teams were locked 9-all at the end of the fourth quarter.

The were tied 10-all after both teams had taken five shots each in the shootout. However, Services eventually emerged winners as Railways settled for the second position.

The national championship, featuring both men's and women's water polo competitions, was held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura.