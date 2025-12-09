Sesa Football Academy''s women''s team qualifies for IWL

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) The Sesa Football Academy's (SFA) senior women's team has qualified for the Indian Women's League (IWL) for the first time, restoring Goan representation in the national league after a gap three years.
The team will now vie among India's elite in the 9th IWL, scheduled in West Bengal from December 20 to January 6.
SFA thus became only the fifth team from Goa to qualify for the IWL.
Dronacharya Awardee and former SFA coach, Armando Colaco, hailed the development as "the revival of women's football in Goa", and credited the academy for rebuilding the ecosystem and inspiring a new generation of female footballers.
Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, said, "This historic feat reflects the academy's unwavering commitment to developing women's football and empowerment at the grassroots level." PTI AH DDV