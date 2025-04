Seven players take joint lead at 3rd Maharashtra International Open

Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) Putting upa dominating show for last five days, Nitin Belurkar finally met his match on Friday in Manual Petrosyan, losing to the Armenian at the Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess here.

Apart from Belurkar and Petrosyan , Levan Pantsulaia and Tornike Sanikidze of Georgia, J Deepan Chakkravarthy and Neelash Saha of RSPB, Boris Savchenko or Russia were the others who shared the lead with 5.5 points apiece .

Results: A Category: 7th Round:Nitish Belurkar(5.5pts, GA) lost to Petrosyan Manuel(5.5pts, ARM);Pantsulaia Levan(5.5pts, GEO) bt Ayush Sharma(5pts, MP);Akshay Borgaonkar(5pts,MH) drew with Deep Sengupta(5pts, PSPB);Deepan Chakkravarthy J.(5.5pts, RSPB) bt Sandipan Chanda(4.5pts,WB); Neelash Saha (5.5pts, RSPB) bt Mohammad Shaikh(4.5pts, MH);Savchenko Boris(5.5pts, RUS) bt Podolchenko Evgeniy(4.5pts, BLR);Sanikidze Tornike(5.5pts, GEO) bt Aakash Dalvi(4.5pts, MH);Venkatesh M.R.(4.5pts, PSPB) drew with Utsab Chatterjee(5pts, WB);Suyog Wagh(4pts,MH) lost to Abhijeet Gupta(5pts,PSPB);Manik Mikulas(5pts, SVK) bt Mayank, Chakraborty(4pts, AS);Gochelashvili David(4.5pts, RUS) drew with Sammed Shete(4.5pts, MH);.

Below 1800: First Round:Snithik Das(0pts) lost to Soboleva, Anastasia(1pts);Gopinath P(1pts) bt Dadasaheb Sadafal(0pts);Nivaan Agarwal(0pts) lost to Alaukik, Sinha(1pts);Kushagra Paliwal(1pts) bt Swara Phasge(0pts);Torvekar Girish(0pts) lost to Nikam, Ravindra(1pts);Dhoot Vinit(1pts) bt Arin Bhatavadekar(0pts);Bhondave Shourya(0pts).lost to Mohd Khaja Abdul Latheef S(1pts);Akshaj Patil(1pts) bt Mohan Zade(0pts);Durva Bomble(1pts) bt Shlok Chandrani(0pts); Taseen Rafique Tadavi(1pts) bt Anay Chobe(0pts). PTI AT KHS