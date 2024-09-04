SFA Championship to kick off on October 4

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The 2024-25 edition of the SFA Championships will be played across 10 cities in India with students competing in 31 disciplines, Sports For All announced on Wednesday.

The tournament, which will feature over 150,000 participants from more than 7000 of India’s best sporting schools, will kick off on October 4 in Uttarakhand, and Jaipur will host the final championship from December 6 to 16, a media release stated.

The SFA Championships will also be going to Nagaland (Dimapur) for the first time in its nine-year history.

Heading to the national capital for the second time, the SFA Championships 2024-25 will take place from October 5-15 across Delhi in prestigious venues like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The SFA Championships offer athletes between the age of 3-18 the opportunity to participate in 31 different sports.

SFA also enhances the experience of and benefits to competing athletes by integrating technology in the form of AI-powered match videos and tech-enabled fitness assessments, providing athletes and coaches with detailed performance analytics so that they can take strategic data-driven training decisions.