SFI adds Janhvi Choudhary in Asian Games squad as replacement for suspended swimmer

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has added Janhvi Choudhary to the Asian Games squad as a replacement for the swimmer, who was withdrawn after she was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping agency.

Janhvi will compete in the relay event. Her participation in the continental event will, however, depend on the Sport Ministry's clearance, a federation source told PTI.

The 19-year-old Bengal swimmer specialises in freestyle events.

In August, an Asian Games-bound swimmer, who was a minor, was handed provisional suspension by NADA after she tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23 and will go on till October 8 in Hangzhou, China. PTI APA ATK ATK