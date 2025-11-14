SFI Senior Vice President Rajkumar to be mentor for STAIRS National Swimming Development Program

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Swimming Federation of India (SFI) Senior Vice president Rajkumar will mentor the STAIRS National Swimming Development Program, a flagship initiative dedicated to transforming the landscape of the sport in India. The STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports), is a National Sports Promotion Organisation (NSPO) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"India has always had immense potential in aquatic sports, yet the lack of a structured development pathway has limited our representation internationally.

"STAIRS has always stood for 'Grassroots to Glory' — transforming local participation into national pride," Founder and President of the STAIRS Foundation Siddhartha Upadhyay said in a media release.

The NSDP aims to create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem that nurtures swimmers from the grassroots to elite levels. By combining world-class coaching, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and modern training methodologies, the program seeks to produce international-level athletes who can represent India at the Olympics, World Championships, and Asian Games.

"I am honoured to join the STAIRS Foundation as discipline mentor of the National Swimming Development Program. Aquatic sports offer one of the largest Olympic medal opportunities. India must prepare not only to participate but to compete and win in this vast medal pool truly," Rajkumar said.