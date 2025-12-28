SG Pipers beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 in opening clash of Women''s Hockey India League

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Captain Navneet Kaur and Teresa Viana scored a goal each as SG Pipers defeated Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL), here on Sunday.

Kaur struck in the 27th minute while Viana found the target in the 46th here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium.

The first quarter of the match was extremely tight with end-to-end action by both the sides. The defenders were on top as not a single penalty corner was given away in the opening minutes.

Hannah Cotter of Ranchi Royals created problems for her opponents on the left flank while the attacking duo of Kaur and Deepika made the majority of circle entries for the SG Pipers in the first half.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal won the first penalty corner of the evening for Ranchi Royals. However, the opportunity was squandered as Maria Ortiz's drag-flick was saved by the goalkeeper.

On the other end in the 25th minute, SG Pipers won back-to-back penalty corners but Lola Riera's shots on goal were denied by the Royals.

Two minutes later, Pipers won yet another penalty corner but this time, it was successfully converted by their captain Kaur with a powerful shot to score the first goal of the HIL season.

The third quarter saw Ranchi Royals win three more penalty corners but the home side failed to find an equaliser.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Kaur and Sunelita Toppo orchestrated a fine passage of play from the left as the captain took a shot, eyeing the top corner but Ranchi Royals' Bichu Devi Kharibam made a decisive save.

Moments later, Royals came extremely close as Lucina von der Heyde's shot from a penalty corner was deflected away from goal by Lola Riera to keep the Pipers' lead intact.

SG Pipers made another threat on goal as Preeti Dubey found the ball inside the circle, but her low-driven shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the first minute of the final quarter, SG Pipers increased their advantage courtesy Viana, who found space on the left as she dribbled past the charging Ranchi Royals' goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the net.

The Pipers held onto their lead in the remaining minutes of the match to claim a crucial win and begin their campaign on a dominant note. PTI PDS PDS DDV