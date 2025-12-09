SG Pipers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Rangers make winning starts in TPL 7

Ahmedabad, Dec 9 (PTI) SG Pipers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Rangers began their campaign on a winning note on the opening day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 here on Tuesday.

The likes of Rohan Bopanna, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Luciano Darderi put on a show for the fans as all eight teams were in action at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium.

SG Pipers and Gurgaon Grand Slammers took centre stage in the first match with Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli playing the opening game.

Shrivalli gave SG Pipers the ideal start with a 18-7 win in the women’s singles match. She then teamed up with Bopanna in the mixed doubles, continuing her winning run with a hard-fought 14-11 victory against Sahaja and Sriram Balaji.

In men’s singles category, Dan Evans pulled things back for Gurgaon Grand Slammers with a 16-9 win against Ramkumar Ramanathan.

In the men’s doubles category, SG Pipers Bengaluru prevailed courtesy the duo of Bopanna and Ramanathan, winning 15-10 against Balaji and Evans. With that win, SG Pipers Bengaluru began their campaign with a 56-44 victory.

Defending champions Hyderabad Strikers took the court to face Rajasthan Rangers in the second game.

Carole Monnet got the Strikers off to a winning start with an 18-7 win against Ekaterina Kazionova in the women’s singles category.

Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh clinched the mixed doubles game for Rajasthan Rangers, winning 13-12 against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan.

In the men’s singles category, Darderi won 15-10 against Pedro Martinez to mount Rajasthan Rangers’ fightback. Darderi and Suresh won 17-8 against Vishnu Vardhan and Martinez, helping Rajasthan Rangers secure a close 52-48 win.

In the second half of the day, GS Delhi Aces will face Yash Mumbai Eagles. Later, Chennai Smashers and Gujarat Panthers will conclude proceedings on day one. PTI ATK UNG