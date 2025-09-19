SG Pipers overhaul coaching staff, retain 17 players ahead of next HIL

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Desperate for a turnaround after a disappointing Hockey India League campaign last year, Delhi-based SG Pipers team has overhauled its coaching set-up, roping in Tim Oudenaller and Sofie Gierts as head coaches of the men's and women's teams respectively for the next season.

Oudenaller, who currently coaches Kampong in the Dutch league, will replace former India coach Graham Reid, while former Belgium player Gierts will take over from Dave Smolenaars.

SG Peipers finished last in the eight-team league last season and failed to register a single win.

In another development, the Pipers have also retained 17 players from their last HIL squad of 24.

The notable released players are Australians Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton and Benjamin Rennie and Japan's Koji Yamasaki.

SG Pipers has also roped in Welshman Jacob Draper from Team Gonasika, which has withdrawn from the HIL after just one season.

The retained players include Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Tomas Santiago, alongside young international recruits like Gareth Furlong, Ky Willott, and Tomas Domene.

Commenting on the appointments former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is the Director of Hockey at SG Pipers, said: "Appointing Tim and Sofie is the best decision for our team.

"Both have led top European clubs successfully and bring valuable international experience. They know how to unite players from different cultures and languages, and how to get the best performances out of them.

"With their strong understanding of both club and international hockey, they are well placed to create the right atmosphere for both our teams to be successful." SG Pipers Men's Coaching Staff: Tim Oudenaller (Head Coach), Shivendra Singh (Assistant Coach), Ivar Nils Knotschke (Analytical Coach).

SG Pipers Women's Coaching Staff: Sofie Giersts (Head Coach), Helen Mary (Assistant Coach), Michel Kinnen (Analytical Coach). PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM PM