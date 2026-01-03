SG Pipers rally to beat Soorma Hockey 3-1 in Women's HIL

Ranchi, Jan 3 (PTI) SG Pipers gave an authoritative performance to defeat JSW Soorma Hockey Club 3-1 and remain at the top of the points table in the Women's Hockey India League here on Saturday.

Lola Riera (13’), Jyoti Singh (18’), and Sunelita Toppo (58’) scored for the Pipers, while Penny Squibb (12’) netted the only goal for the Soorma.

Soormas struck first when Penny Squibb (12’) converted a penalty corner.

SG Pipers responded immediately, maintaining their attacking pressure and earning back-to-back penalty corners.

Their persistence paid off on the fifth attempt, with Lola Riera (13’) converting it to restore parity.

The second quarter saw Pipers push Soorma onto the back foot with sustained attacks. The breakthrough came soon when Jyoti Singh (18’) found herself perfectly placed inside the circle to slot the ball home and give Pipers the lead.

SG Pipers began the third quarter on an aggressive note, creating a couple of promising chances but failed to convert.

Determined to hold on to their slender lead, SG Pipers began the final quarter in commanding fashion, repeatedly testing the Soorma defence and keeping sustained pressure.

With 10 minutes remaining, Soorma opted to replace their goalkeeper with an extra outfield player in search of a breakthrough.

But the move backfired as Sunelita Toppo (58’) produced a brilliant solo run before firing into the net to seal a 3-1 victory for the Pipers. PTI AM PM AM PM PM