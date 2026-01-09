SG Pipers, Shrachi Bengal Tigers meet in WHIL summit clash

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers will lock horns in the Women's Hockey India League final here on Saturday after after two weeks of high-octane action featuring 12 matches.

The winner of the league will receive Rs 1.5 crore in prize money, while the runner-up will take home Rs 1 crore.

Ranchi Royals, who finished third, will be awarded Rs 50 lakh.

The finalists, with fairly similar playing styles, held their own in what was a highly competitive season.

While SG Pipers topped the table, Shrachi Bengal Tigers sealed the second spot.

The top two teams faced off twice in the league stage, with Shrachi Bengal Tigers clinching a penalty shootout win on both occasions.

After a 3-3 draw in their first match, the Tigers went on to secure a 4-3 win in the shootout. In the second game, they prevailed 7-6 in the shootout after a goalless draw.

However, the stats throughout the league stage would favour the SG Pipers.

They are the second-highest goal-scorers in the tournament having scored 11 goals - only bettered by Ranchi Royals (13 goals) - with their captain Navneet Kaur leading the way with four goals in the tournament thus far.

Lola Riera (3 goals) and Sunelita Toppo (2 goals) have also contributed, while Jyoti Singh and Maria Teresa Vianaache have also found the back of the net.

The Pipers also have the second best defensive record in the league, having conceded nine goals in the group stage.

Reflecting on her team's journey, Navneet Kaur, Captain of SG Pipers, said, "It’s been an incredible campaign for us, and reaching the Final is a reflection of the hard work every player has put in.

"From finishing at the bottom of the table last season to topping the table this year, the comeback has been special. We’ve played some fearless hockey along the way and the goal now is to finish on a high." Meanwhile, Shrachi Bengal Tigers have scored only seven goals in the tournament so far, with five of those coming through penalty corner specialist Agustina Gorzelany.

With Vandana Katariya leading the side, they have plenty of experience in their ranks as they gear up for the big occasion.