SG Pipers sign Rupider Pal Singh, Roman Duvekot, and Bram Van Battum at HIL auction

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Experienced Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, Belgian Roman Duvekot and Dutchman Bram Van Battum and have been roped in by the SG Pipers during the auction ahead of the new Hockey India League (HIL) season scheduled in January 2026.

A cornerstone of Indian hockey over the last decade, Rupinder, last season's HIL Winning Captain, brings exceptional drag-flicking ability and calmness under pressure.

Having scored over 120 international goals in 223 appearances, he was part of the Indian team that clinched bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

A proven match-winner, Rupinder’s presence adds immense strength to SG Pipers’ defensive and penalty corner setup.

Roman, on the other hand, has shown his ability to deliver in high-stakes competitions such as the Euro Hockey League and the FIH Pro League.

Already a regular in the Belgian setup at the age of 25, his pace and sharp finishing bring freshness and attacking intent to the Pipers’ frontline.

Known for his defensive assurance and growing attacking contributions, Van Battum comes from Dutch powerhouse Kampong, where he played a key role in their recent Hoofdklasse triumph.

Focused on speed and decision-making, he adds depth to the Pipers’ backline with adaptability and skill.

"The addition of Rupinder, Roman, and Bram addresses key areas we wanted to reinforce for the upcoming season," Sreejesh PR, Director of Hockey at SG Pipers, said in a release.

"This group is not just about the present competition, but also about building a strong foundation for the future. The energy in the camp is already high and we are excited to see how this unit grows together," said Sreejesh.

SG Pipers Men’s Squad for Hockey India League Season 2: Forwards: Tomas Domene, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand, Dilraj Singh, Roman Duvekot.

Midfielders: Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Ankit Pal, Kingson Singh, Ky Willott, Jacob Draper Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Rohit, Manjeet, Gareth Furlong, Rupinder Pal Singh, Bram Van Battum.

Goalkeepers: Tomas Santiago, Pawan.