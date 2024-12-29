Shadab Khan turns to Saqlain Mushtaq for revival in fortunes

Lahore, Dec 29 (PTI) Pakistan's Shadab Khan has revealed he is working closely with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in order to rediscover his rhythm and win the trust of the national selectors ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The 26-year-old has been out of favour with the national selectors after the World T20 Cup this year and has also not played in the one-day format since the World Cup in India last year.

“He (Saqlain) has been a successful player and is a qualified coach so he is now helping me out at the high performance centre to find that old touch back in my bowling and also how to further improve my batting power," Shadab said.

“I miss playing for Pakistan and with the Champions Trophy being held at home and with so much cricket coming up, I want to convince the selectors to recall me to international cricket,” Shadab said.

Shadab has been a regular in domestic circuit with the recent Champions Cup T20 competition his last assignment. He has faced concerns over his fitness and form.

Saqlain, who has been Pakistan’s head coach in the past, said he is working with Shadab to add more variations to his bowling skills.

Shadab, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq are believed to be under consideration for a recall to the national ODI squad before the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan also slated to play a triangular series involving South Africa and New Zealand at home. PTI COR DDV