Shadab targets Big Bash to prove fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

Karachi, Dec 12 (PTI) Keen to reclaim his place ahead of the T20 World Cup, experienced Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan is eyeing the Big Bash League to prove his form and fitness after being sidelined for nearly six weeks due to a chronic shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old, who was appointed vice-captain earlier this year, underwent surgery in London for the recurring issue and has been out of international action since.

"Australia is one of the toughest places to play any level of cricket and If I can reproduce form and prove my fitness I think it will go a long way in convincing the selectors I am ready for international cricket again," Shadab, who will be playing for Sydney Thunders, said during a virtual media talk.

The spin allrounder noted that it was the first time that so many Pakistani players were appearing in the Big Bash League, which begins on Sunday.

"It has created a lot of interest because remember we lost in the final of the 2022 World T20 Cup in Australia. Plus there is a very big Pakistani and Asian expatriate community in Australia," he said.

Shadab said while Pakistani players regularly compete in the Pakistan Super League and domestic tournaments at home, playing against each other in a foreign league would be fascinating.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan are all appearing in the Big Bash for the first time, while Shadab, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have played in the league in the past. PTI Cor ATK