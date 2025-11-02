Shafali hits fifty as India make strong start in World Cup final

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Shafali Verma struck her first fifty in three years as India reached 114 for one in 20 overs against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.

Drafted in for the semifinal against Australia after Pratika Rawal's injury, Shafali brought up her fifth ODI half-century off 49 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

Alongside vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, she shared a 104-run opening stand after South Africa opted to bowl in their maiden World Cup final.

The match began two hours due to a wet outfield following heavy rain, but no overs were lost, with the contest remaining a full 50-over-a-side affair. PTI TAP AH AH