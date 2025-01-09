Shafali is definitely in scheme of things: Mandhana

Rajkot, Jan 9 (PTI) Dropped following poor returns last year, big-hitting opener Shafali Verma "definitely" remains in the scheme of things, Indian women's team captain Smriti Mandhana said on Thursday.

Mandhana is leading the Indian team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been rested for the three-match ODI series against Ireland, along with pacer Renuka Thakur.

Known for her penchant to go after the bowlers from the get-go, Shafali was dropped from the squad for the ODI series against Australia in December.

"Harman is rested and that was very clear. Shefali in the last two or three one-day series, she's not been part of the squad. Pratika (Rawal) in the last series has done really well in her absence, but definitely Shefali scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so she's definitely in the scheme of things," Mandhana said on the eve of the series opener "I'm really happy that she went back and got those runs." Mandhana said the team is looking forward to doing well with resources she has at her disposal.

"As a team, we do not have to think what is not there because we want to go out there and have the positive mindset that we have a really balanced squad. The girls who have come in as well are really, really good.

"We will not think about what is not there." While the Indians ended on the wrong side of results against the Australians, a strong outing against the West Indies in the last series has given the side lots of confidence heading the rubber against the Irish.

"We had a good series against West Indies. 2-1 in the T20I series, 3-0 in the one-day series. Definitely the last series gives us a lot of confidence and different batters at different times got runs, and especially against the West Indies our bowling attack was at point.

"So, hoping that we keep the form going." In the absence of players like Harmanpreet and Renuka, the series against little-known Ireland is a perfect platform for the younger players to impress and stake a claim for selection ahead of the ODI World Cup, which India is hosting later this year.

"Renuka and Harman both have been really important members and they have played their part amazingly well. But of course, because they are rested, it's an opportunity for two of the other young girls.

"Whoever will get the opportunity, I am sure they will try and grab it with both their hands," the skipper said.

While Ireland may not be the strongest opponents, the lack of knowledge about the visitors makes the series interesting.

"We haven't played much against Ireland. It's a new team almost. Of course, we keep on playing against Australia." The Indian team has been playing a variety of opponents in recent times and the stand-in captain was quite pleased about it.

"The ICC Championship system gives us a chance to play all the teams in the three-year cycle. Ireland, we haven't played a lot of cricket against them but they have played some exciting cricket in the last one or two years.

"Sometimes playing against a new opposition is always very exciting and I am sure that we won't look at them in any other way. As I said, for us, it's about going out and giving our best." She added, "Every time we get an opportunity, I think in the last four or five series in India, we've played on different conditions which is great for women's cricket. We're going to different venues. I think that is a challenge." Mandhana also said the teams continues to strive towards becoming one of the best fielding sides in the world.

"We have a fielding session every time. There's nothing like, oh, there's a concern area. That's our routine. As a team, we are really high on doing the routine stuff.

"We are considering batting and bowling and third skill is fielding which is really important to do well as a team.

"So, as much as we are trying to put efforts off the field, I'm happy that you're able to see it. We really want to be one of the best fielding sides in the world. That's an effort which we are trying to put and hopefully it comes off."